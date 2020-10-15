New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone
$130 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen for this phone. (It's also $5 less than what most retailers are currently charging for this model.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcom Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
  • 6.2" 1570x720 display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: PAEB0006US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Smartphone Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 48% $180 (exp 1 mo ago) $130 Buy Now