That's $50 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen for this phone. (It's also $5 less than what most retailers are currently charging for this model.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcom Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
- 6.2" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAEB0006US
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5.5" screen
- 1.4GHz 8-core CPU
- 13MP rear camera
- 16GB storage
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2005DL
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
- Android 10 OS
- Model: XT2052-1
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Take up to $600 off PCs, up to 30% off Xbox accessories, and up to $414 off Surface devices. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save 17% to 30% off five Samsung Galaxy models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Prices are valid for Prime members only.
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save from $100 to $700 off these seven models, with screen sizes ranging from 43" to 85". Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 80-lumens
- IPX7 waterproof
- high, low, & strobe settings
- Model: MR500
It's $17 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 T280 radios
- 1 Y cable with dual micro-USB chargers
- 2 NIMH rechargeable battery packs
- 2 belt clips
- red carry case
- emergency preparedness checklist
- 22 channels each with 121 privacy codes
- NOAA weather channels and alerts
- Model: T280
That's a savings of $120 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets and extra batteries. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Includes 2 radios, 4 batteries, and 2 headsets
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
