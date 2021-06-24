Motorola Unlocked Moto G Power 64GB Smartphone for $200

That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon662 processor
- 6.6" 1600 x 720 LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth rear cameras, 8MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PALF0005US
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
You'd pay $130 more for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- The 64GB model is available for $109.99.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
Thanks to coupon code "HOTDEAL25", it's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone for Tracfone without the 1-year plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The Tracfone plan includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data.
- It comes with a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's $80 under our Black Friday mention, $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon, $199 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Aquamarine Green.
- Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
- Model: KB2005
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22 channels
- 4-hour battery life
- up to 16 mile range
- Model: T100TP
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67 flashlight
- Built-in flashlight with red and white LEDs
- 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, totaling 2,662 combinations
- Model: T600
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10.0
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|20%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register