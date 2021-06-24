Motorola Unlocked Moto G Power 64GB Smartphone for $200
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G Power 64GB Smartphone
$200 $250
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon662 processor
  • 6.6" 1600 x 720 LCD display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 48MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: PALF0005US
