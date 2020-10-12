Coupon code "PFALL15" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- smartphone app control via Bluetooth
- uses 4 D batteries (not included)
- adjustable brightness
- IPX4 water resistance
- Model: MSL400
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 80-lumens
- IPX7 waterproof
- high, low, & strobe settings
- Model: MR500
Apply coupon code "MDXT3R" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
- It runs on either 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (not included).
- 5 light modes
Clip the 40% off on page coupon to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Letion Direct via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- 500-lumen
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "40I8MN1X" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Misschuus via Amazon.
- 800mAh battery for up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- IP67 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "7WLBY3PM" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Teamkio via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- 6,500 lumens
- 6,100K daylight white
- E26 base
- Model: TK-CKD-1P01
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Apply coupon code "DNMOTO360" to save. That's $330 off list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on this brand new watch. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's available in Black Leather and Stone Gray Leather.
- Track your steps, calories, and heart rate throughout the day
- Voice control
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
That's a savings of $120 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets and extra batteries. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Includes 2 radios, 4 batteries, and 2 headsets
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
