That's $24 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by r2dservices via eBay.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Model: PAGL0000US
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $147 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $40 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 17 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 6. 2" Max Vision HD+ display
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera
- Model: TWMTXT1955DCP
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 2340x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 6.5MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2010-1
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
That's $12 under list and the best price we could find for this convenient way to keep in touch instantly while on an outing -- even for example in a mountain valley outside of cell phone service. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
That's a savings of $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
That's $4 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: PAE80011US
