Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$100 $280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $118 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Lunar Gray.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: PA6R0003US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register