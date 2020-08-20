It's the lowest price we could find by $154 elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Denim Blue or Pearl White.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2520 21:9 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP, 16MP, and 5MP triple rear cameras & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAGL0003US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9609 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2520 x 1080 LCD touchscreen
- 16 MP rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2013-2
That's $200 off and a strong discount for a newly released model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $29 under what you would pay for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
It's a $50 drop from our February mention, $150 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Denim Blue and Pearl White.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor 6.3" 3840x2160 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Model: PAGL0003US
