The Tracfone plan includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data.
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The Tracfone plan includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data.
- It comes with a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
6.2" HD display 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" HD display 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
- Android 10 OS
- Model: XT2052-1
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.)
- Exclusions apply.
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins.
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor
- Sold by AGM Official Store US via eBay.
- MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor
- 5.7" 1440 x 720 screen
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- 4G LTE (3G WCDMA) and 2G(GSM)
- dual sim
- 12MP back camera; 8MP front camera + 2MP macro and 13MP IR night vision camera
- Android 11
- Model: AH3US64BL01
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs.
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's $65 under list price.
$14.99
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more.
PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Grey
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- 2 zippered side pockets
- zippered main pocket
22 channels
- 22 channels
- 121 privacy codes
- up to 35-mile communication range, depending on terrain and conditions (35 miles assumes everything is perfect)
- the included NiMH rechargeable batteries last up to 8.5 hours
- three AA alkaline batteries (not included) provide up to 21 hours of battery life
- Model: T402
