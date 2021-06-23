Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Phone for $90

Thanks to coupon code "HOTDEAL25", it's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone for Tracfone without the 1-year plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The Tracfone plan includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data.
- It comes with a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
You'd pay $130 more for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- The 64GB model is available for $109.99.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10.0
You'd usually pay $36 for 3-months of YouTube premium, and $33 for a Billboard Pro 3-month subscription, so that's a savings of $69 altogether. Shop Now at Samsung
- Scroll down to see the "Redeem Now" button.
- This offer is available for any galaxy S21 5G Smartphone or another Galaxy Smartphone.
- Billboard Pro:
- offers VIP access to the Songs of Summer virtual concert and more
- enables you to attend Billboard conferences and get access to events like Power 100 Party
- offers exposure to thousands of industry insiders and tools designed to help emerging artists grow
- YouTube Premium:
- allows you to watch videos and enjoy music without restrictions
- ad-free, background play, and offline play
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22 channels
- 4-hour battery life
- up to 16 mile range
- Model: T100TP
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67 flashlight
- Built-in flashlight with red and white LEDs
- 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, totaling 2,662 combinations
- Model: T600
