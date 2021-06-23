Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Phone for $90
eBay · 1 hr ago
Motorola Moto G Power Prepaid 64GB Tracfone Phone w/ 1yr Service
$90 $120
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "HOTDEAL25", it's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone for Tracfone without the 1-year plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • The Tracfone plan includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data.
  • It comes with a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
  • Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
  • triple-lens camera
  • Android 10.0
  • Model: XT2041
