That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
This deal gives you a $299.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos., making your account free with a new line. Plus, get $20 off your $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
You'd pay $139 more from other retailers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's $2 under our mention from last week, $532 off list, and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Get one month of unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data for just $5. That's $5 off and double data for free. Plus, you'll get a free SIM kit, which is another $10 value. Even better, it ships free, which saves you another $5. That's a total of $20 in savings. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile takes 90% off its Boost Mobile GSM SIM Kit, resulting in a price of $0.99. That's a savings of $9. With free shipping (a $5 value), you save a total of $14 while trying out the 5G network of a very low-cost cell service provider. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- plans start at $10/mo
- try Boost's 5G network
- compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
That's half what you'd pay for an unlocked model and a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 6.8" 2460x1080 display
- MediaTek Helio P35 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM; 64GB storage
- 13MP rear and front cameras
- Android 10
Save on over 20 phone models from Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 ($80 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Verizon
- records temperature readings for up to 4 users
- takes accurate readings within 1" of the forehead
- instantly syncs readings with Hubble Connected app
- Model: MBP75SN
