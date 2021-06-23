Monster 6.5-Foot Smart Multicolor LED Light Strip for $7
Nordstrom Rack · 23 mins ago
Monster 6.5-Foot Smart Multicolor LED Light Strip
$7.49 $20
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $89 ship for free.)
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Assistant
  • create and save schedules and scenes
  • built-in adhesive backing
  • app or voice control
  • attached controller
  • dimmable
  • Model: MLB7-1025-WHT
