Monoprice TrueWireless Plus Earphones: 2 for $30

Add two to cart and apply code "TWEPLUS" to save $110 off the list price. You'd pay $202 more if you bought two sets elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: 38542
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
It's the lowest price we could find by $315. Buy Now at Monoprice
- auto leveling
- LCD display
- UV photosensitive resin
- magnetic build plate
- Model: 35435
Add two to your cart, then apply coupon code "CABLES2" to get this deal. That's $9 off list for two of these cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 24K gold-plated connectors
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|78%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register