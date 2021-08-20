Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5,000mAh Power Bank for $5
Monoprice · 17 mins ago
Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5,000mAh Power Bank
$4.74 $9
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MOBILESALE" to get the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • In Blue at this price.
  • The Green and White are $7.49 after coupon ($8 off).
Features
  • micro type-B, and type-C input ports
  • type-A and type-C output ports
  • Model: 39843
