Monoprice Folding Camping Table Chair Set for $60
Monoprice · 47 mins ago
Monoprice Folding Camping Table Chair Set
$60 $80
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • table top can hold up to 50lbs
  • MDF table top
  • 165 lbs seat load
  • Model: 42898
