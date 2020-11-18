New
$15 $80
free shipping
Tips
- Available in Brown.
Features
- 1680D coated ballistic nylon
- YKK AquaGuard zippers
- TSA friendly
- Model: 37996
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo B210 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack
$9 $22
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ACCEXTRA8" for the best deal we could find by $8 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- holds laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17225
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsonite 17" Classic Business Laptop Bag
$32 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "PICKAGIFT".
Features
- organizer pocket
- removable shoulder strap
- padded laptop compartment
- holds up to a 17" laptop
- Model: 43269XXXX
HP · 5 hrs ago
HP 15.6" Duotone Laptop Backpack
$22 $42
free shipping
That's $12 under our mention from a week ago, $20 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
Features
- padded laptop pocket
- Model: 4QF96AA#ABL
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice SonicSolace Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$23 $70
free shipping
That's $47 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
Monoprice · 3 wks ago
Monoprice MP Delta Pro 3D Printer
$450 $1,200
free shipping
That's $300 under our July mention, $750 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
Features
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
