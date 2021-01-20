New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
4 for $16
free shipping
Add 4 cables to cart and apply code "FLEX4" to save $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- nylon braided
- Apple MFi Certified
- high-strength aluminum connectors
- Model: 31191
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Form iPhone Wallet Cases
from $2
free shipping
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Spigen iPhone Cases
from $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Designed for iPhone 11 Pro Case for $7.99 (low by $17)
eBay · 3 wks ago
Open Box and Refurb OtterBox Smartphone Cases
from $5
free shipping
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$15 $30
free shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
Features
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Icseio 10-Foot Lightning Cable 2-Pack
$7 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "CBOSEUUA" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Green.
- Sold by Hikity via Amazon.
Features
- Apple MFi Certified
- nylon braided
- Model: jp-490
Monoprice · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Mobile Chargers
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $39
Shop and save on wireless chargers, USB hubs, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5-Port USB Desktop Charger for $11.12 ($5 off).
- Most items receive free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $2.99 (or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more).
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Solar Ground Lights 4-Pack
$15 $18
free shipping
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- In Warm White.
Features
- auto on/off at night/dawn
- waterproof
- 8 LEDs each
- Model: 41991
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|--
|$16
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register