Monoprice · 1 yr ago
$255 $280
free shipping
Details
Comments
-
Expired 7/7/2019
Published 6/20/2019
-
Popularity: 5/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Monoprice 27in CrystalPro Monitor - 4K UHD, 2560x1440p, 60Hz, DisplayHDR 400, Height Adjustable
$360 $400
free shipping
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to be the ultimate general purpose and productivity monitor, our new 27-inch crystalpro monitor hits the sweet spot for display size, resolution, brightness, and overall video performance.
- The 4K UHD (3840x2160p) resolution offers stunning detail, while IPS panel technology ensures rich, accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles.
- This model will also be VESA Certified displays 400 upon release, satisfying the display industry's standard for true 8-bit image quality, peak luminance of 400 cd/M2, higher contrast ratio, and wider color gamut.
- The included height adjustable stand provides the ability to not only tilt, but also lower, raise, swivel, and rotate for enhanced ergonomics or Vertical orientation.
- This 27-inch crystalpro monitor features an a+ Grade panel and is backed by our 1 Year Pixel perfect guarantee.
- Model: 137923
- UPC: 889028120620
Dell Outlet · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell 27" 1080p IPS Monitor
$170 $248
free shipping
Apply coupon code "203916E27" to save. Buy Now at Dell Outlet
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2720HS
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 2 mos ago
PCs, Peripherals, Storage, and More at Office Depot and OfficeMax
up to $338 off
Amazon · 1 day ago
Monoprice Mini Deluxe SLA Resin UV 3D Printer With (120 x 70 x 200 mm) Build Area, Ultra High
$140 $500
free shipping
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Fast Printing:This SLA printer can print up to 30mm/hour vertically, making it comparable in speed to ordinary FDM/FFF printers.
- LCD Touchscreen:With features like the built-in LCD touchscreen interface, stand alone printing, and guided leveling, this 3D resin printer offers industry standard capabilities at a far lower cost.
- Auto Support Generator:The software supplied with the MP Mini SLA 3D Printer has the ability to automatically generate any support elements needed. Simply import your 3D model and click a single button to generate all necessary supports.
- Size Matters: vWith a layer height of 20 microns, this printer is able to produce 3D prints with details as fine as 1/5 the width of a human hair.
- Ultra High Resolution:This SLA LCD printer is capable of the printing at the highest resolutions, up to 20 microns, where most competitors are limited to 50 microns. It can print with negative gaps (holes) as small as 30 microns, making it ideal for applications where the highest level of detail is required, such as jewelry and dental prototyping.
- Projection Size - 5.5 inches LCD
- Model: 130994
- UPC: 889028077054
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Cornerstone Series Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket - for TVs 37in to 63in
$50 $60
free shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Buy with Confidence: With Monoprice's Lifetime Warranty on all Cables, you can rest assured we stand behind our products and our customers.
- Supports displays 37 inches to 63 inches, and up to 132lbs.
- Supported VESA: 200x200 300x200 400x200 300x300 400x300 400x400 500x400 600x400 700x400 800x400.
- Mount type: Corner Full Motion Articulating. Color: Black.
- Dual arm and wall attachment design prevents sagging that may occur on traditional single arm corner mounts.
- Model: 118669
- UPC: 889028047422
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket - for TVs 37in to 700in Max Weight 88lbs VESA Patterns Up to
$28 $32
free shipping
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed for 37-inch to 70-inch TV's
- Can safely hold up to 88 lbs.
- VESA Standard 300x300 through 600x400
- Capable of mounting to any type of wall
- UL Certification
- Model: 112988
- UPC: 889028010068
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Monoprice Ultra-Slim Fixed TV Wall Mount Bracket - for TVs 32in to 55in Max Weight 121 lbs VESA
$20 $30
free shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Only 19mm (Less than 3/4 inch!) between the back of the display and the wall when finished
- Solid metal construction made from steel
- Package Dimension: 55.88 centimeters L x 16.764 centimeters W x 4.318 centimeters H
- Item Package weight: 3.95 pounds
- Model: 106423
- UPC: 844660064237
