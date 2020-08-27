New
Monoprice Premium Pro Bluetooth Headphones
$16 $30
free shipping

That's the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 40ohm impedence
  • Bluetooth
  • mic
  • Model: 24735
