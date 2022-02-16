You'd pay at least $4 more at other local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- for indoor and outdoor container plants
- Model: 75652301
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $11.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 pre-dosed packets
- feeds a variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers, leafy greens, and herbs
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants
- Model: 1001233
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping and handling charges (varies by ZIP code).
- moisture control
- enriched with continuous release plant food
- feeds up to 3 months
- Model: 70359430
Stock up now on spring gardening supplies with this deal, which is $2 less than you'd pay at your local home improvement store. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- feeds up to 3 months
- for in-ground use
- made with compost
- Model: 73759430
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a plethora of items from brands like ALPS Mountaineering, Hydro Flask, Big Agnes, Coleman, and many more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent for $257 ($172 off).
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a similar brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- humidity control
- 72 square cell seedling insert w/ base tray
- Model: CK64050
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
