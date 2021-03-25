It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- magnetic bit retention
- includes 1/4" nut driver, 9-in-1 square drive multi-bit driver, 1" square bit, 2" SQ2 square bit, 2" SQ3 square bit, loop maker, #1 Phillips, #2 Phillips, 1/4" slotted, 3/16" slotted
- Model: 48-22-2132
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- cushion-grip handle
- interchangeable shaft holds 4 universal tips & converts to 2 nut driver sizes
- includes 3/16" & 1/4" slotted tips, #1 & #2 Phillips tips, & 1/4" & 5/16" nut drivers
- Model: 32561
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on March 31, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "3ALLXPBQ" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- variety of phillips and flathead drivers
- insulated no-slip handle
- carrying case
- Model: VED9913
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
Save on over 470 items from Scotts, Ortho, Miracle Gro, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off $75.
- $15 off $100.
- $25 off $150.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- Select items get an extra discount for Ace Rewards members. Members also bag free shipping on $50 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Scotts Turf Builder All-Purpose Lawn Food for $38.99 for members (low by a buck).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- includes mounting screws
- zinc-plated hardened steel
- accepts shackle diameter up to 7/16"
- Model: 730DPF
That's a savings of $6 off list, and the lowest price we could find by at least a buck (without having to wait until early March). Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- carbon hole saws
- adjustable for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" backsets
- includes router bit and hinge and bolt plate templates
- self-centering jig
- Model: 3111001
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Battery NOT included.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- dirt sensor
- cord rewind
- ergonomic handle
- bag change indicator
- Model: GIDS-2490392
