New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Milwaukee Tool 18V M18 16" Chainsaw and Blower Tool Kit
$382 $449
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save $67. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • cordless
  • dual-stud for improved bar and chain retention
  • Model: 2727-21HDP
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Milwaukee Tool
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $382 Buy Now