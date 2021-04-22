It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via Amazon.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
Apply coupon code "4015CINJ" for a savings of $16, which drops it $3 under our December mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Euyee-NMS via Amazon.
- illuminates up to 200 meters
- 5 modes
- magnetic base
- right angle flashlight
- Model: M4-Pro
Apply coupon code "R92HHL4L" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CaoGenLighting via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 6500K daylight
- Model: HL120
Apply coupon code "CNZ6BHHQ" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CaoGenLighting via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26/E27 base
- 10,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- Model: C100
Apply coupon code "TQMGNACF" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by High quality LED via Amazon.
- powered via solar panels, 18,650mAh battery (included), or 2 D batteries
- adjustable heads & solar panel
- 3 brightness levels
- motion activated
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- Model: 70108
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact & 3/8" Drill Driver Kit for $89.99 (low by $49 for a new one).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Buy more and save on a variety of bare power tools including drills, impact wrenches, grinders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $30 off $299
- $80 off $399
- $150 off $499
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery on these items (threshold is $50, so they all qualify in that regard), but that'll vary by ZIP code since it's delivery from local stores.
That's $22 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- transports up to 400 lbs.
- 10" wheels tucked inboard for additional clearance
- folding load plate
- Model: 48-22-8415
