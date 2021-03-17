New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Impact Driver / Saw Combo Kit
$189 in cart $320
free shipping

  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • Add to cart to see this price.
Features
  • 4-mode driving speed
  • Brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque
  • Contractor bag
  • Hex impact driver
  • Reciprocating saw
  • M12 charger
  • Blade
  • Belt clip
  • M12 XC4.0 battery pack
  • M12 CP2.0 battery pack
  • Model: 2593-22
  • Expires 3/23/2021
    Published 56 min ago
