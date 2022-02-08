Click "Select Item" under promos to add the multi-tool to your cart for free (an $80 value), making this the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1,600-RPMs
- 300 in./lbs of torque
- offset attachment for tight corners
- right angle attachment
- magnetic bit holder
- Model: 2505-22
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's a savings of $129 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Ryobi 1/2" drill/driver
- Ryobi 1/4" impact driver
- two 1.5Ah batteries
- 4Ah high performance battery
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: P1817-PBP004
That's a saving of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED light
- 20-second trigger release delay
- both feature a brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 1,700 in-lbs of torque
- 2 batteries and charger
- Model: DCK275C2
It's a savings of $28 and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: It's now $23.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- level
- variety of bits & fasteners
- keyless chuck
- micro USB charger
- Model: BDCD8HDPK
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That's $13 less than you'd pay if you purchased these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Click "select item" on the product page to add both items to cart.
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, plus bit holder, and case
- Model: 48-32-4006
