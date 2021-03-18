Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- The gift card will be delivered to the email address associated with your eBay User ID within 7 to 10 days after your purchase.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3/8" single sleeve ratcheting chuck
- extended paddle switch
- LED lights
- Model: 2415-20
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price and the best deal we could find Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
It's $100 less than the standard kit that comes with a contractor bag instead of the tool box. For further comparison the Packout Tool Box itself is at least $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- M18 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- two 3Ah batteries
- dual voltage battery charger
- tool case with moulded insert
- Model: 2697-22PO
- UPC: 045242542666
