Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $33 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- 300 ft-lbs. of torque
- 7-amp motor; 1,800 RPM and 2600 IPM
- AC-DC rocker switch
- Model: 9070-80
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Wear Guard Tip
- Model: 48-32-4023
It's the best price we could find for this tool and battery kit by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- battery kit includes battery and charger
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's a $10 drop from last month's mention, and $75 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- A 2-year DeWalt warranty applies
- 1/4" hex
- keyless chuck
- 3,600RPM
- 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
- battery
- Model: DCF885L1
Apply code "PICKCR15" to get it $36 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1700 in-lbs. Of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done, Impact Driver; (2) 20V batteries; charger; tool bag
- Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces
- DEWALT built Brushless motor for efficient performance and runtime; Impacts/Min 3200 ipm
- 3 bright LEDs for dimly lit workspaces
- battery-powered
- Model: DCF809C2
- UPC: 885911593182
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Add items to cart and apply code "PICKAGIFT" to ge the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
- Available in White/Black or Midnight/White.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Full list of components on product page
- Model: 48-32-4495
Use coupon code "273541" to bag free shipping (a savings of $12) and save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- compatible with all Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage products
- constructed with impact resistant polymers
- up to 75-lbs. weight capacity
- integrated organizers bins
- metal reinforced corners
- IP65 rating
- Model: 48-22-8424
That's a low by $74.
Update: It's expected to be in stock on September 26, but you can order now at the above price.
Update: It's now $81.88. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tools N Stuff via Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- 250 RPM
- 35 foot-lb. fastening torque
- Model: 2457-20
