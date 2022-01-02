That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
Expires 2/1/2022
Use the prompt under "Promos" on the product page to add this bundle to your cart – that's $21 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.59 shipping fee; Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 4 clips for hard hat attachment and 3 AAA batteries
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Shop nearly 20 options, with prices starting at $2. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Coast Professional 1,000-Lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $17.48 ($17 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Apply coupon code "B3GBKXGN" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: CZLP006-02
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Shop and save on a range of Craftsman tools. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 20V Max 2Ah Li-ion 3-Piece Starter Kit for $99 in cart (a low by $40).
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
You'd pay $10 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 135° split point
- designed for rapid chip removal
- Model: 48-89-4630
