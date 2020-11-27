New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee 120V 1-3/4 in SDS-Max Demolition Hammer
$338 $650
free shipping

That's a savings of $312 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • 2-speed impact mode
  • anti-vibration system
  • variable position chisel stop
  • Model: 5446-81
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Air Hammers eBay Milwaukee Tool
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $338 Buy Now