Milwaukee M18 FUEL Li-Ion Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench Set for $399
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Li-Ion Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench Set
$399 $620
free shipping

It's $221 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 4-mode drive control with bolt removal
  • Redlink Plus Intelligence overload protection
  • includes 1/2" impact wrench, LED light stick, impact socket set, two M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0Ah batteries, charger, protective rubber boot, & contractor bag
  • Model: 2767-22SS
