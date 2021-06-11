Milwaukee M18 FUEL Li-Ion Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench Set for $399

It's $221 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 4-mode drive control with bolt removal
- Redlink Plus Intelligence overload protection
- includes 1/2" impact wrench, LED light stick, impact socket set, two M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0Ah batteries, charger, protective rubber boot, & contractor bag
- Model: 2767-22SS
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "PICKCR10" to get this deal. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 930 in.-lbs. of max torque
- no-load rpm of 2,600, no-load bpm of 3,100
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carrying case
- Model: PS41-2A
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
From gift card incentives, to free tools, batteries, and more, find deals on over 70 items. You can get even more savings by applying code "276120" to get $5 off orders over $25, or code "274196" takes $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item. If free shipping doesn't apply, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Kit w/ $90 gift card for $399 (low by $70, thanks to the gift card).
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
With prices starting from $47, save on over 50 power tools. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by toolup via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $46.99 ($14 less than new model).
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by stcif_51 via eBay.
- 1.4" profile
- internal Shockzone absorbs peak torque to prevent breaking
- Model: 48-32-2390
