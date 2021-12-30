It's a $20 drop from the outright price in August and the best price we could find by today by $2. Although, most retailers charge $129 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- Model: 2625-20
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $20, although most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 3500 RPM
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2630-20
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Save on table top decorations from $12, Christmas lights from $14, garlands from $25, Christmas trees from $40, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Gemmy Airdorable Star Wars The Child Table Top Decoration for $11.99 (most sellers charge $30+).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|34%
|--
|$79
|Buy Now
|Blain's Farm & Fleet
|$99 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register