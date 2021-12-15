You'd pay $43 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Delivers 500 lbs. of torque and 0-500/0-1800 RPM
- CP2.0 battery
- Model: 2801-21P
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members (not a member? it's free to join). It's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards also members get free delivery over $50.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
That's $129 under what Home Depot charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- powered by REDLITHIUM lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 2691-22
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- equipped w/ wood and masonry drill bits
- assortment of Slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, Metric hex, and square bits
- Model: 903-270
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 10-oz. carriage
- plunger rod
- 6-IPM dispensing speed
- Model: 2441-20
You'd pay $39 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 9" all-terrain wheels
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- IP65 weather resistant
- interior organizer tray
- measures 22.1" x 18.9" x 25.6"
- Model: 48-22-8426
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of wood, multi-material, and metal cutting blades
- 0.5" universal tang
- Model: 49-22-1105
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6.5" 24T framing blade
- Model: 2630-22
