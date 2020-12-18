That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- insulated
- 100% copper conductors
- Model: D15623025
-
Expires 12/19/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
Save 18% to 37% off five cord reels, with prices starting from $49.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterplug Heavy Duty Metal Cord Reel for $49.99 (low by $5)
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 smart USB ports
- 2 AC outlets
- built-in device holder
- 3.3-feet extension cord
- Model: RHSP-19001
Apply coupon code "408HLA8O" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 15-foot White at this price.
- Sold by Surge Pro Store via Amazon.
- 15-foot cord
- 2 USB ports
- 3 outlets
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|32%
|--
|$23
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register