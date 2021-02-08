New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X 128GB 13" WiFi + 4G LTE Windows Tablet (2019)
$580
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get least $220 off what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
Features
  • Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
  • 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: JQL-00001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $580 Buy Now