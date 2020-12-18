New
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Book 2 Kaby Lake R i7 13.5" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 1TB SSD & 2GB GPU
$1,745 $1,845
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $366 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison that you'd pay $2549 for a refurb of this model direct from Microsoft.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This certified refurbished laptop carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3240x2160 (2160p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: JJL-00001
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
