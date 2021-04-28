New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X 128GB 13" WiFi + 4G LTE Windows Tablet (2019)
$506 $595
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $74 under our mention from Febuary and $494 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
  • 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: JQL-00001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% $580 (exp 2 mos ago) $506 Buy Now