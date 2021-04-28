Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $74 under our mention from Febuary and $494 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
Coupon code "PICKDEALS" cuts it to $519 off and $30 less than other Dig Jungle storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-7300U 2.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: GWL-00001
It's $2 under our October mention, $99 off list, and the best price we could find. Most stores charge this much for the tablet alone. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920 x 1080 (1080P) display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save up to $300 off list and configure the Surface Pro 7 to your needs. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". It's $48 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and ties with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- Exynos 9610 8-Core processor (4 x 1.7GHz and 4 x 2.3GHz)
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- Android 10.0
- S pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR-RB
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $345 off list and make this the best price we've seen. (It was $699 in our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: PVA00001
That's $96 less than our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $201 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- In Matte Black.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKX00003
