Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $582
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 6 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop
$582 $682
free shipping

It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • In Platinum.
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: THH00001
