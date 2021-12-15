It's the lowest price we could find by $32, although most retailers charge $550 or more. For additional comparison, it is only a buck over the best shipped price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Save on over 30 models, including laptops and desktops. Prices start from $340. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" 4K Touch Laptop from $999.99 (low by $220).
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $220 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $8 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
There may not be a discount, but this is a hard to find item. Grab it while you can! Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
