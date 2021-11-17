It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 PixelSense display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: SLZ00001
It's $500 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 (4K) display
- 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SNJ-00001
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
With discounts on electronics including monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more, there's something for everyone on your gifting list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in to your My Best Buy account to get the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
That's $4 under our last mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most stores charge $33 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's $25 below what you would pay for a similar set with a different color extra controller, $151 off list, and at least $51 below what you would pay if purchased separately. That's a fair deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|22%
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register