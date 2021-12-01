That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Published 54 min ago
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 PixelSense display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: SLZ00001
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
It's $210 off list and $10 under our Thanksgiving mention.
Update: It's now $499.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549
and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
