It's $700 off list and the best price we could find. We looked and looked, but did not find this exact model elsewhere. What we did find was a similar model with the same size, storage, and graphics, but had Windows 10 Pro installed for twice the price of this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Functions as a laptop of tablet
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000 x 2000 PixelSense touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SKW-00001
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That is $321 below the list price, a $21 drop from our mention last month, and $121 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5BT-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's the best price we could find by $137. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
Aside from a tie with Walmart, it's the best price we could find by $5 and the first discount we've seen on this hard to find item. Buy Now at Amazon
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay
- folding boom mic
- Model: S4V-00012
It's $40 off and within $5 of a Black Friday deal for the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00001
