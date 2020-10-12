New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface 3 Ice Lake i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$899 $999
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get the lowest price we could find by $80. Most retailers charge at least $999. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: VGY00001
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
