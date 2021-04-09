New
Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Men's Odin Tall Leather Card Case
$29 $48
free shipping

That's a savings of $19. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • In Baltic Blue.
  • KorsVIP members are eligible for this offer. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • measures 4.25” W x 3.25” H x 0.25” D
  • 6 card slots
  • Model: 39S7XOSD2L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Accessories Michael Kors Michael Kors
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Michael Kors 39% -- $29 Buy Now