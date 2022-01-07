It's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- DV18DBFL2T 18V Li-Ion 1/2" Hammer Drill
- WH18DBFL2T 18V Li-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 18V 3 Ah Li-Ion compact battery
- 18V/36V MultiVolt 5Ah Li-Ion bBattery
- charger
- carrying bag
- Model: KC18DBFL2TM
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $85 off list and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460B
It's $78 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $29, but outside of resellers, you'd pay at least $160 for just the tool set alone. Buy Now at Home Depot
- M12 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 2 battery packs
- battery charger
- 15-pc. titanium drill bit set
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup (varies by ZIP) to dodge the $80 truck delivery fee.
- includes two 20V max lithium-ion battery packs, one charger, and one kit bag
- 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- comfort grip handle
- brushless motor
- LED light
- Model: DCK277C2
That's a saving of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED light
- 20-second trigger release delay
- both feature a brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 1,700 in-lbs of torque
- 2 batteries and charger
- Model: DCK275C2
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $55 under our August mention, and you'd pay $145 more for a new smartwatch elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealscaly via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- horizontal handle
- weighs just 24.2-lbs.
- up to 45° bevel range
- up to 52° miter range
- Model: C10FCG(S)
