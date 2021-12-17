It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15-amp motor
- 7-1/4" 24-tooth framing/ripping blade
- heavy-duty one-piece aluminum die-cast base
- Model: C7SB3M
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's a $50 low and the best it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- cut capacity: 1-7/8" at 45 degrees and 2-7/16" at 90 degrees
- up to 220 cross cuts per charge (2x8" wood)
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 7-1/4" carbide tipped blade
- up to 57° beveling
- 15-amp motor
- electric brake
- kit bag
- Model: DWE575SB
- UPC: 885911269223
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 120-volts
- 7-1/4" blade
- 45° bevel capacity
- Model: PCE300
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-Amp motor
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: Metabo C10FCGS
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within a month or two.
- Includes a 4 1/2" Angle grinder, five grinding wheels, and a carrying case
- Model: G12SR4
- UPC: 717709021693
That's a savings of $150. You'd pay at least $742 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- DV18DBFL2Q4 hammer drill
- WH18DBDL2Q4 triple hammer impact driver
- C18DBALQ4 circular saw
- CR18DAQ4 reciprocating saw
- CV18DBLQ5 oscillating multi-tool
- G18DSL2Q4 disc grinder
- U18DJL work light
- two batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: KC18DBFL2QFM
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|30%
|--
|$69
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register