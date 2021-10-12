It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15-amp motor
- 0-57 degree miter angle to the right and 0-45 degree to the left
- able to cut up to 7.5" crown molding vertically
- compact slide system
- Model: C12RSH2M
Expires 10/13/2021
Published 8 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for the kit. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $78 for the bare tool elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 10" auto-lubricating bar
- adjustable head
- pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9 feet
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 24V-PS10-LTE
That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge at least $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 10-amp, 120-volt motor
- up to 435 SFPM cutting speed
- 5" x 5" deep cutting capacity
- built-in LED light
Apply coupon code "GN4ZNSLC" for a savings of $5. That's $8 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red or Black at this price. Cyan is a few bucks more.
- Sold by Xording via Amazon.
- LED light
- safety lock
- 30 to 40 minutes use on a full charge
- comes with 2 batteries. 2 extra chains, cleaning brush, and carrying case
Take 25% to 40% off vanities in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Lowe's
- 30" for $336.75 ($112 off)
- 36" for $419.30 ($180 off)
- 48" (pictured) for $539.40 ($360 off)
- 60" for $699.30 ($300 off)
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
That's $67 under our July mention and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty steel frame
- 4 adjustable leveling feet
- 1,450-lbs. overall load rating
- 1" thick butcher block work surface
- Model: CMST27200R
