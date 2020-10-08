New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Elgin Men's Analog Watch
$12 in cart $14
free shipping

That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Gun Metal.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • This item is new but may have damaged or non-original packaging.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • quartz movement
  • metal case and band
  • Model: Fg10009gnst
