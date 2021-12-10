It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- includes broom, mop, duster, dust pan, squeegee, spray bottle, and stand
- for ages 3+
- Model: 95036
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- 61 pieces
- for ages 3 years & up
- measures 26″ H × 18.75″ W × 24″ L
- Model: 2369
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 wooden wheeled train cars, park Ranger vehicle, and more
- for ages 3 to 5
- Model: 30140
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- lights, sound effects, and moving parts
- uses 3 AA batteries (not included)
- for ages 3 and up
- Model: 33275
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Includes working whistle with clip, adjustable binoculars, 3-in-1 tool with magnifier, red lens, and compass, fold-out mission map and activity guide, write-on badge, cards, and pretend pup treats in a pouc
- Model: 33271
Save throughout the site on clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, toys, home, bed and bath, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Building Kit for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Kids' bikes start from $189.99, kick scooters from $639.99, and the Ninebot S-Plus drops to $699.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $699.99 (low by $100).
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
It's $3 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 24 game rods, wooden base, 4 frame rods, colored die, and wooden connector
- designed for 1 to 4 players
- Model: 4371
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33 pieces
- for ages 3+
- Model: 33272
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed for kids aged 3 to 5 years old.
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 3 to 5
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|25%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register