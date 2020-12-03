New
Bargain Junkie · 43 mins ago
$33 $48
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealheat" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- auto shut-off protection
- tube heating element
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: 522638B
Details
Comments
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Warm Living 1,500W 17" Freestanding Infrared Stove Heater with Remote
$50
free shipping
That's $41 under the best price we could find for a similar heater elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in White, Grey, Red, Navy, or Copper. (Black is pictured, but it's out of stock.)
- Sold by doodahdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but packaging may have been opened or damaged. It retains the full manufacturer warranty, but terms are unclear.
Features
- 1,500W & 1,000W settings
- digital thermostat
- overheat protection
- Model: WL3DSTOVE
Costway · 3 days ago
Costway 28.5'' Recessed Fireplace Heater Insert
$140 $168
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN85139246" to get the lowest price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Costway
Features
- ETL certified
- remote control
- 3 flame options
- 2 heating modes w/ adjustable temperature
- embedded or wall mounted installation options
Amazon · 2 days ago
Aoge Portable Ceramic Space Heater
$20 $33
free shipping
Apply code "402ZG9L5" to save $13 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Golden Island via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable thermostat
- 750W to 1,500W heat or natural wind modes
- overheat and tip-over protection
- Model: GD9215AD8
Northern Tool · 2 wks ago
Mr. Heater 125,000-BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater
$139 $159
pickup
Apply coupon code "271096" to save a total of $81 off list and make this the best price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $18.49 shipping fee.
Features
- 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
- heats up to 3,000 square feet
- 10-ft. hose and regulator included
- requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
- Model: MH125FAV

