New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita LXT 18V Recipro Saw (Tool Only)
$78 $158
free shipping

That's the $41 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
Features
  • 0-2,800 strokes per minute
  • 1-1/4" stroke length
  • Model: XRJ04Z-R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Saws eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $78 Buy Now