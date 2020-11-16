It's $15 less than what you'd pay from CPO Commerce directly. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- Cordless Lithium-Ion 3/8" Driver Drill
- Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 2 x 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Batteries
- 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
- Tool Bag
- Model: CT226RR
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's $24 less than a refurb will cost via other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- rubber grip; 2-finger trigger
- variable speed trigger
- 4,000 rpm maximum speed
- Model: DW272
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 modified steel
- UltraLok 1/4" hex shanks
- magnetic 3" bit holder
- Model: T-01725
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $20, and $55 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- variable speed motor
- 3-mode operation
- 2-finger variable speed trigger
- one-touch sliding chuck
- Model: XRH04ZR
That's at least $79 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2.1-foot-lbs
- 13.1-foot cord length
- 0-1100 rpm no load speed
- Model: HR2641-R
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$95
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register