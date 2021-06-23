Makita 8V LXT Li-Ion Blower for $71
eBay · 20 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 8V LXT Li-Ion Blower (Bare Tool)
$71 $83
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $12. It's $58 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • brushless motor
  • speed lock
  • cruise control lever
  • variable speed trigger
  • Model: XBU03Z
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
